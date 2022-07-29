AGARTALA: Tripura government is waiting for its Bangladesh counterpart part to lift the trade barriers imposed on key products like Tea and Rubber.

In spite of the fact that both the regions are well connected in terms of trade, Tripura failed to get approval from Bangladesh to export certain items.

However, figures suggest that trade between India and Bangladesh through ICP Akhaura and Srimantapur along with land custom stations of the Industries and Commerce department grew substantially over the years.

“Proposals to lift the trade restrictions have been taken up with the Bangladesh authorities on a number of occasions. The ball is on their Court. Once we get a green signal, we shall also process the paperwork required from our side”, said an official.

Among the key products that Tripura is exporting to Bangladesh right now include incense sticks, natural brooms, different kinds of spices like ginger and black pepper etc.

According to official data, the total volume of trade took place in the fiscal year 2021-22 stands at Rs 650 crore with Rs 172 crore of export done from Tripura. Dhaka has shown interest in using Tripura as a point of trade because of its proximity with the Bangladesh capital. From Agartala, Dhaka is only three hours away by road which translates to 130 kilometres altogether.

A new proposal has been also forwarded to the Ministry for converting the present road between Ashuganj port to Akhaura into a four-lane one.