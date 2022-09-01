New Delhi: A pilot project for delivering unique food from any city in India to different parts of the country has been initiated by the food delivery platform Zomato.

Its founder & CEO Deepinder Goyal announced this on Wednesday.

Goyal said through the ‘Intercity Legends’, Zomato is working to enable customers to order anywhere from India “legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, Mysore Pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur” and deliver it the next day.

“By leveraging Zomato’s vast network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, deep understanding of food technology, and insights into what our customers love, legendary dishes will be delivered from across India to you, the very next day,” he wrote.

“The food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit”, he said.

He further added that mobile refrigeration technology would be used to preserve the food and there won’t be any need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.

The pilot project is now being tested for select customers in Gurugram and parts of South Delhi”.