In India over 15 per cent of pilot who operate commercial flights are female.

This was stated by union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday.

Scindia said that the number of female pilots in India is more than any other country in the world.

“In all other countries in the world, only 5% of the pilots are female. In India over 15% of pilots are female,” union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed the Parliament.

He added: “This is an example of women empowerment.”

Scindia further said that India’s civil aviation industry underwent a lot of changes in the past couple of decades.

“There has been a lot of changes in aviation industry in last 20-25 years,” Jyotiraditya Scindia said while addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Scindia said: “Earlier only big cities had airports. Today that has changed completely. This is the reason why civil aviation industry has become a key element of India’s economy.”

“The amount of employment generated in the industry is massive,” he added.