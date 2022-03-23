Tripura BJP MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma has demanded closing down of all madrassas in the state.

The Tripura BJP MLA raised this demand while addressing the state assembly on Tuesday.

MLA Chakma alleged that attempts of “misleading and misguiding” the state assembly would continue till the time madrassas are not shut down in the state.

The BJP MLA cited the example of Assam where state-run madrassas were closed down.

He said that similar steps must also be taken in Tripura.

Tripura BJP MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma’s statements came in response to opposition CPI-M MLA Islam Uddin’s remarks that communal violence in Tripura’s Panisagar last year sowed seeds of communal disharmony among communities.

Also read: Survey for second Indo-Bangla railway link ends, says Tripura minister

Tripura BJP MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma said: “Our party (BJP) treat all religions equally. I feel that there should not be any particular religion that get extra benefits from the government.”

He added: “All madrassas in Tripura should be closed the way it were closed in Assam.”

The BJP MLA urged Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb to take similar “action” against the madrassas in the state.