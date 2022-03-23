AGARTALA: Tripura transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy has informed that the initial survey for the second Indo-Bangla rail link between Tripura’s Belonia and Bangladesh’s Feni concluded recently.

On the other hand, the first project – the Agartala-Akhaura railway link project is on the verge of completion.

“98 percent of the construction is complete for the first project, while the baseline survey for Belonia-Feni link has also completed,” the minister said while addressing the ongoing budget session of Tripura Assembly on Tuesday.

Roy told the House that union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to visit Tripura on March 25.

Also read: Tripura: Two cops, several others injured in BJP-TIPRA clashes

“In June 2020 we have placed a proposal to ‘North East Region Vision 2035’ for further expansion of railways connectivity in Tripura. We have also requested for laying of double line tracks for seamless movement of freight and passenger trains,” said the minister.

“Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on January 21 last requested union railway minister to incorporate the projects in the railway budget,” the transport minister told the House.