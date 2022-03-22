AGARTALA: A violent face-off between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TIPRA Motha left several injured at the Kalshimukh area under Jolaibari block in Tripura’s Santirbazar sub-division.

The incident took place days after TIPRA chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman ruled out the possibilities of an alliance with the ruling BJP after the saffron brigade welcomed his arch-rival Patal Kanya Jamatia.

Supporters of both parties got into a pitched battle after a disagreement broke out regarding gaining control over the decision-making process of the local panchayat and village center.

Leaders from both parties accused the latter of depriving one another when it comes to the distribution of government benefits.

Two policemen including OC of Baikhora police station Rajib Saha sustained injuries when they tried to bring the situation under control.

They were later shifted to the hospital for treatment.

TIPRA leaders said, “Soon after their party formed the council in TTAADC the BJP supporters started posing impediments in the path of development in ADC areas. And, the clashes were a fallout of BJP’s desperate attempt to deprive the people living in sixth schedule areas by bringing people from outside.”

On the other hand, BJP Mandal president Jolaibari Ajay Reang claimed that supporters of BJP were at the receiving end due to economic deprivation caused by TIPRA leaders.

Soon after the news spread, police from Baikhora police station rushed to the spot to defuse tension. But the cops faced retaliation and Officer-in-charge Rajib Saha and constable Siraj Ahmed received injuries.

Huge contingents of police and TSR Jawans were later deployed to control the situation.