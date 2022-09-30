New Delhi: A woman Maoist rebel was killed in a gun battle between security forces and the red rebels in Kapewancha forests in Maharashtra’s Aheri subdivision, police said.

According to a top official, acting on a tip-off that 30-40 cadres of proscribed CPI (Maoist) from the Aheri and Permili groups were planning to carry out attacks in the area, security forces launched anti-Maoist operations late on Wednesday evening.

“The crack commandos of the C-60 squad were carrying out searches in the forest when the hidden extremists suddenly opened fire at them,” said the official.

“The C-60 commandos appealed to the Maoists to stop the firing and surrender, but they did not and continued shooting. The C-60 commandos retaliated with vigour in self-defense,” he added.

The Maoists took advantage of the thick forest cover and fled the scene.

After the encounter ended, security forces carried out a combing operation in the region and found the body of a woman Maoist, clad in a dark green uniform, whose identity is being ascertained.

Police recovered an 8 mm rifle, ammunition and daily essential items from the spot.