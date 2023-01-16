Delhi: Noida Police have arrested a woman and her lover for murdering her husband and hiding the body in a septic tank.

The incident had the involvement of another person who is still at large.

The incident happened on January 2 in Saraswati Kunj, Greater Noida. The dead man, Satish, was originally from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and had moved to Greater Noida two years ago with his wife and five-year-old child.

Satish had hired Harpal, a mason, to construct a house for them and it is during this time that Neetu, his wife, got close to him.

Police investigations revealed that Neetu and Harpal spiked Satish’s drink, strangled him and then hid the body in an under-construction house in the neighbourhood before burying it in the septic tank.

The police were alerted when Satish’s brother filed a missing complaint on 10 January. Upon questioning, Neetu and Harpal confessed to the crime.

The area was dug up and the body was found in the septic tank. It has been sent for post-mortem. Investigations are ongoing to find the third accused.