Bhopal: Hookah bars in Madhya Pradesh might soon be shut as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that hookah lounges will not be allowed to function in the state.

The CM said that all such hookah lounges will be bulldozed and strict actions will be taken against people involved in illegal drug businesses.

He stated this during a launch of a de-addiction campaign in the state to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The campaign will continue till November 30.

While announcing to seize the operations of all places like hookah lounges, he said that such places will be bulldozed, if needed.

Apart from hookah bars, the CM said that the state government has resolved to take strict action against people involved illegal sale and trafficking of contraband drugs.

“The government will leave no stone unturned to make society drug free”, Chouhan said.