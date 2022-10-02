Guwahati: Amidst ongoing India vs South Africa, two unique rather bizarre incidents were reported from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium where the T20I match between the two countries took place.

In the first incident, a snake was spotted right in the middle of the match while India was batting.

The sighting of the snake halted the match for a while. A snake rescuer/expert had to be called in to rescue and rehabilitate the snake.

The next incident report was that in the second batting, that was South Africa, the lights malfunctioned in the stadium.

The light tower malfunction halted the match for at least 10 minutes as per reports.