Guwahati: Supreme Court advocate and legal counsel for the Nagaland State Women’s Commission (NSCW), Vrinda Grover, strongly criticized the Nagaland government for suspending an IAS officer without clarity amid a sexual harassment investigation.

Grover pointed out that women still face sexual violence in the workplace, despite the presence of legal safeguards.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday at Hotel Saramati in Dimapur, she addressed the wider issue of institutional failure in tackling sexual harassment.

She condemned the casual use of terms like “eve-teasing,” saying such language trivializes serious misconduct and reflects a deep societal failure to understand the gravity of sexual violence.

Her comments came in response to the state government’s May 21 suspension of IAS officer Reny Wilfred, who formerly served as Joint Secretary of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN). The NSCW had escalated the complaint to law enforcement, prompting the suspension.

However, legal experts have criticized the suspension order for lacking transparency. They noted that the government failed to mention specific charges or cite applicable legal provisions, raising concerns over the procedural integrity of the case.

“Sexual violence includes a range of behaviour-verbal comments, inappropriate gestures, unwanted physical contact, and sexual advances,” Grover said.

She stressed that many still wrongly equate sexual violence solely with rape, a misconception that, according to her, prevents women from recognizing and asserting their rights.

Grover referenced the landmark 1997 Vishaka judgment, which mandated the creation of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) in all workplaces.

She noted that the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013 later codified those directives. She questioned whether all institutions in Nagaland-public and private-have established ICCs as required by law.

“Do we have Vulnerable Witness Deposition Centres in Nagaland, as mandated by the Supreme Court?” she asked, referring to facilities that allow victims to testify without facing the accused directly. According to her, the state has not yet set up these centres in every district.

Grover criticized the government for not including details of the alleged offences in its suspension order. “The order says nothing about the nature of the offence, which gives the impression of shielding the accused,” she remarked. “Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.”

Legal documents reveal that the FIR against Wilfred includes charges under Sections 74, 75, and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)-related to assault with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty, sexual harassment, and insulting gestures or acts.

The suspension followed weeks of public and institutional pressure. In April, the Nagaland Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after employees of IDAN brought forward allegations against Wilfred. Soon afterward, authorities removed him from his position.

Several civil society groups, including the Naga Mothers’ Association and Naga Students’ Federation, demanded his immediate suspension pending the investigation.

Chief Secretary J Alam signed the suspension order, which restricts Wilfred to the headquarters of the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department in Kohima.

He must remain there and may not leave without prior permission. During the suspension, he will receive a subsistence allowance equivalent to half-pay leave.

According to sources, NSCW Chairperson Ngineig Konyak alerted DGP Rupin Sharma after IDAN Chairman Abu Metha verbally informed her of the complaints.

Metha also serves as the Advisor to the Chief Minister and Secretary-General of the ruling NDPP party.

Wilfred has denied all allegations. He claimed he is being targeted for political reasons, including his refusal to support an alleged conspiracy to destabilize the government in 2016 and his efforts to combat child trafficking in the Noklak district.

This is not the first time Wilfred has faced legal trouble. In 2021, two minor girls accused him of sexual assault during his tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Noklak. That case is currently under trial in Tuensang.