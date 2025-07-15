Itanagar: A total of 39 individuals were detained for residing or working in Arunachal Pradesh without valid Inner Line Permits (ILPs), an official said on Tuesday.

The ILP is a mandatory document for Indian citizens who are not natives of Arunachal Pradesh to enter and stay in the state.

The detentions were made during a coordinated enforcement drive in Banderdewa, Karsingsa, Naharlagun, and Papu Hills, according to Naharlagun-Itanagar Capital Region Superintendent of Police (SP) Nyelam Nega.

The checks were conducted by police teams from Banderdewa, Naharlagun, and Papu Hills police stations at labour camps, work sites, and roadside establishments.

All violators were detained and forwarded to the executive magistrate for legal action, the SP said.

At Banderdewa, a team led by Inspector Kipa Hamak registered non-FIR cases against three individuals. In Naharlagun, a team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev detained 30 people, while another team under Inspector Tarun Mai at Papu Hills police station detained six individuals.

The SP stated that the checks were conducted peacefully and in accordance with legal procedures. He reiterated that valid ILPs are mandatory for all non-residents and that employers are responsible for ensuring compliance.

The ILP system is intended to regulate the entry of non-residents and protect the cultural identity of the indigenous communities in the state. The SP added that similar enforcement drives will continue.