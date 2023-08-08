Guwahati: “Whole India is my home”, Congress leader and MP, Rahul Gandhi told the media after he was re-allotted his official bungalow at the Tughlaq Lane in Delhi on Tuesday.

His bungalow re-allotment comes after a day his MP status was reinstated by Lok Sabha Secretariat.

When asked about the re-allotment, Gandhi said that the whole of India was his home.

Gandhi further stated that while an official intimation was to be given, he had been informed by sources about the reallotment.

It may be mentioned that Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence after facing disqualification as an MP.

A Surat court convicted him in a defamation case and he vacated the residence on April 22, a month after he was disqualified on March 24.

However, recently the Supreme Court of India stayed the conviction and he got his MP status back.