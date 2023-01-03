Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions across Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas (VKV) in Northeast.

Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers, Librarian, Counsellor and Band Trainer across Northeast.

Name of posts :

Teacher

Librarian

Counsellor

Band Trainer

Essential Qualification :

Senior Secondary Teacher : Post Graduate in relevant subject. Preference will be given to candidates having B.Ed. degree.

Secondary Teacher : Post Graduate/ Graduate with Major in relevant subject and B.Ed. Candidates in their final year/final semester of B.Ed. can also apply for the post of Secondary Teacher provided

they have completed Post Graduation/Graduation with Major in relevant subject.

Primary Teacher : Graduate in relevant subject with B .Ed./ D.El.Ed. (2 years Diploma in Elementary Education).

Physical Education Teacher : Master / Bachelor of Physical Education or equivalent.

Painting / Fine Arts Teacher : Bachelor / Master of Painting or Fine Arts or equivalent.

Music Teacher : Bachelor / Master of Music or equivalent.

Librarian : Bachelor of Library Science or equivalent .

School Counsellor / Wellness Teacher : Graduate / Post Graduate in Psychology or Post Graduate in Child Development or Post Graduate with Diploma in Career Guidance & Counselling.

Special Educator : Graduate with B.Ed. (Special Education ) or any equivalent qualification approved by RCI.

School Band Trainer : Higher Secondary with appropriate training in band and can himself / herself play at least two instruments

Also Read : Assam Career : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023

Monthly Salary :

Senior Secondary Teacher : Rs. 21,000.00 to Rs. 24,000.00

Secondary Teacher/Counsellor/Special Educator/Librarian : Rs. 15,000.00 to Rs. 17,000.00

Primary Teacher / Music Teacher / Painting or Fine Arts Teacher : Rs. 11,000.00 to Rs. 13,000.00

All others : Rs. 8,000.00 to Rs. 10,000.00

Also Read : CSIR Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 34 vacancies

How to apply : Candidates can submit filled-up application form in duplicate by post or by person to any Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya in Assam and Nagaland or Vivekananda Kendra Jorhat; Vivekananda Kendra Lakhimpur; Sri Nabendu Dey, Netajipara, Netaji Chowmuhni, Dharmanagar, North Tripura, P.O.- Dighalbank, Pin- 799251; Sri Susanta Saha, Sarada Shishu Tirtha, Itkhola, Alipurduar, P.O.-Alipurduar, West Bengal, Pin-736121 or at the administrative office – Vivekananda Kendra Shiksha Prasar Vibhag (VKSPV), S.C. Goswami Road, Near Shukreswar Temple, Panbazar, Guwahati- 781001 along with a self addressed envelope (9”x 4”) with a postage stamp of Rs. 5/- affixed on it and a bank draft of Rs. 600/-(Rupees Six Hundred Only) towards application fee in favour of Vivekananda Kendra Shiksha Prasar Vibhag, payable at Guwahati.

The last date of receipt of application forms in all the Vidyalayas / Centres as well as the administrative office at Guwahati is 19th January 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Madhuri Dixit flaunts her ethereal avatar in these gorgeous ethnic looks