NEW DELHI: Senior Supreme Court judge Uday Umesh Lalit has been appointed as the next chief justice of India (CJI).

President Droupadi Murmu approved the appointment of UU Lalit as the next CJI on Wednesday.

UU Lalit will take charge as the next chief justice of India (CJI) on August 27.

He would then retire on November 8, 2022 and would have a tenure of less than two-and-a-half-months.

“…the President, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Judge of the Supreme Court to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27th August, 2022,” a notification read.

Current CJI NV Ramana is to demit office on August 26.

Earlier, CJI NV Ramana had recommended the Centre to appoint Justice UU Lalit as his successor and the next CJI.

Justice Lalit is the second CJI to be elevated to the Supreme Court directly from the Bar.

Before his elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court on August 13, 2014, justice Lalit was a senior advocate at the Supreme Court.

Justice Lalit was part of the majority opinon of the Constitution Bench judgment which declared Triple Talaq as unconstitutional.