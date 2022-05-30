Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government warning farmers over the abandoning of unproductive cattle said FIRs under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act will be registered against them.

The government announced this on Wednesday.

Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh said that ‘kasai and kisan‘ (butcher and farmer) are different things and the government cars for the farmers but not the butchers.

He added that FIRs will be lodged under the prevention of cruelty to animals act against those who abandon or set their cattle free.

The minister made this statement while replying to a question by Samajwadi Party MLA Awadhesh Prasad in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during Question Hour.

The SP MLA had asked the government about the steps taken against stray cattle or people who are killed by the “stray cattle” in the state.

Singh replying to these queries said the cattle were not stray but were set free by people who are known.

He claimed that cows are kept at houses when they give milk but once they stop, the owner sets them free.

The minister further said till May 15, at least 6,187 cow shelters were made in urban and rural areas of the state housing 8,38,015 cattle.