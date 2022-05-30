Guwahati: At least three persons were killed after being hit by a “speeding” vehicle in Assam’s Bongaigaon.

The incident was reported near the NH17.

As per locals, the vehicle (yet to be identified) came from behind and hit them.

Also Read: Minority certificates may lead to division among communities in Assam: Debabrata Saikia

The vehicle reportedly mowed the trio at least 100 metres away from the main road.

Two of them died on the spot as being hit by the vehicle at a very high speed.

However, the other person died while being taken to the hospital.

The vehicle managed to flee from the spot before anyone could intercept.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant killed after being hit by train in Bokajan

The deceased were identified as Manik Rai, Gopal Rai and Sourabh Sutradhar.

The police are trying to trace the vehicle involved in the ‘accident’.