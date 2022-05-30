Guwahati: The death toll from the Assam Floods has reached 36 in the past 24 hours.

As per data by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) till Monday, the state reported 36 total deaths in the floods and landslides.

Also Read: Assam: Three dead as high speed vehicle hits them in Bongaigaon

However, reports suggest that since the rainfall across has declined, the flood situation has improved a bit but cautions are being maintained.

ASDMA stated that at least 2,90,749 people continue to remain affected by floodwaters.

Also Read: Minority certificates may lead to division among communities in Assam: Debabrata Saikia

At present, 401 villages and over 16, 562 hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam.

Around 26,000 people are still residing in 84 relief camps as per ASDMA.