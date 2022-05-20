Lucknow: A couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district was found dead hanging from a tree under mysterious conditions.

The deceased couple was identified as Jeetpal and his girlfriend Chandra.

Both of them were residents of the Sultanther village of Gajraula.

The police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

A case was registered at the Gajraula police station and further investigations are underway.

A few locals suspect the matter to be of honour killing but the police said all angles including suicide will be investigated.

The police said that although there are chances of suicide, they are yet to find any suicide notes from the deceased.

In the case of a suicide, the reason is yet to be known and only a thorough investigation will unearth the reason for the death.