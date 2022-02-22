With Russian troops entering Ukraine’s Donbas region, India has called for restraint in order to prevent the “war-like” situation from escalating further.

Amid rising Ukraine-Russia tensions, an emergency United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting was held on Tuesday.

Speaking at the UNSC meeting, permanent representative of India to the UN – TS Tirumurti raised India’s concerns over mounting tension along the Russia-Ukraine border.

Appealing for restraint, Tirumurti stated that the Russia-Ukraine crisis issue could only be resolved through dialogue.

He said that tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border has the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.

“These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region. We cannot afford to have military escalation. The immediate priority is de-escalation,” TS Tirumurti said.

He added: “We call for restraint on all sides. We are convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.”

Early on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised independence of two separatist regions of Ukraine – Donetsk and Lugansk ad ordered Russian troops to enter into these regions for “peacekeeping mission”.

Meanwhile, Indian foreign secretary HV Shringla said: “This morning we made a statement at UNSC. We have been clear there should be de-escalation of tensions, that world can’t afford another conflict, that diplomacy and diplomatic efforts are the only way to reach an amicable solution acceptable to all.”

“We have been in touch with all concerned. External affairs minister was at Munich security conference, he met a lot of our interlocutors. Our approach has been about de-escalate, de-conflict. Diplomacy the only option. We don’t want to see anything that results in further escalation of situation,” he added.