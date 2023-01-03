University of Delhi Recruitment 2023 Apply for Operations Manager vacancy

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in University of Delhi

University of Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Incubation Operations Manager for Innovation and Incubation activities in UDHMODYA Foundation.

Name of post : Incubation Operations Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Any Postgraduate (preferably MBA or PGDBM in Entrepreneurship/Master’s degree in any discipline; with preferably a specialization in Entrepreneurship/venture development/ MBA- IEV or equivalent) or related areas in management from a recognized University with 3 to 5 years of work experience in relevant field preferably in Startup Incubation Ecosystem, or administration in the educational institution having incubator with experience in facility management, regulatory matters, finance etc.

Salary : Rs. 6,60,000.00 to Rs. 9,60,000.00 per annum as per credentials of the candidate.

Maximum Age Limit : 50 years as on date of advertisement

How to apply : The applicants interested to apply for the post of Incubation Operations Manager are required to apply online through the University of Delhi website (www.du.ac.in) under the head “Work with DU->Jobs and Opportunities”, using the link <https://forms.gle/b9P98DsduQKysMhB8>

The last date of receipt of application is 15.01.2023.

