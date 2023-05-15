NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated a training programme on legislative drafting organized by PRIDE and ICPS for officers of Parliament, State Legislatures, various ministries, statutory bodies and other government departments in New Delhi on Monday.

Several dignitaries including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Union Home Secretary were present on the occasion.

In his address, Amit Shah said that legislative drafting is a crucial component of our democracy and lack of knowledge about it not only weakens the laws, but the entire democratic system and it also affects the functioning of the judiciary.

He said that it is very important for any democratic country that its legislative drafting skills keep upgrading and becoming more efficient with time.

The Union Home Minister paid tributes to freedom fighter Sukhdev on his birth anniversary and former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his death anniversary.

The Union Minister said Indian democracy is acknowledged as the world’s largest democracy, and in a way, democracy was born in India as its idea emerged in India only.

He said that we have incorporated the traditions of the democracy across India.

Shri Shah said that the Constitution of India is considered to be most perfect Constitution in the world and the people who framed our Constitution not only incorporated the country’s traditional democratic values in it but also tried to modernize it according to the needs of contemporary times.

The Union Home Minister said there are three main pillars of democracy – Legislature, Executive and Judiciary and our Constitution framers built our entire democratic governance system on these three pillars.

He said the functions of these three systems have been efficiently divided.

Minister Shah said the function of the Legislature is to consider public welfare and problems of the people and find the solutions, following legal procedures.

PM @narendramodi Ji has given special emphasis on upgrading of skills of government officials.



I am glad that the tradition of training legislative drafting officials, which was stopped earlier, has been started again.



This will help the governments to devise flawless laws. pic.twitter.com/4HjQm1WUIG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 15, 2023

He said that the Parliament discusses the changes being noticed across different fields globally, and accordingly formulate new laws and amend old laws to make our system more relevant.

Consequently, following the spirit of the newly framed law, the executive performs its function of implementing it.

The Union Minister Shah said the judiciary works independently in our country to interpret the law in case of a dispute.

He said our Constitution framers divided roles of these three pillars in our entire democratic system.

Minister Amit Shah said the function of the Legislative Department is to formulate the political will of the Parliament and the Union Cabinet into law.

He said the function of the Legislative Department is to provide legal format to the political will and ways to solve the problems of the people and different needs of the country and for this reason, drafting attains great importance.

Shri Shah said if the drafting is better, it will be easier to educate about the law with minimal chances of errors by the executive.