NEW DELHI: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh met union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi amid tensions in the state.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, along with four cabinet ministers and state BJP chief A Sharda Devi met Amit Shah on Sunday (May 14).

The meeting continued for almost two hours and focused on restoration of peace in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

According to reports, the Manipur government has been asked by the Centre to engage with the public and do a mega reach out about the situation.

The Manipur chief minister also reportedly suggested the central government of taking strong steps against the perpetrators of the violence.

The Centre has also assured the Manipur government that anybody who tried to disturb the peace in the state would not be spared.

The state ministers, who have accompanied Manipur CM Biren Singh to New Delhi, are: Th Biswajit, Th Basanta Kumar, Y khemchand and Govindas Konthoujam.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress party stated that PM Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah should focus on Manipur, at least now, that the BJP has lost the elections in Karnataka.

Northeast Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC) stated that PM Modi and Amit Shah should follow “Raj Dharma” and focus on restoring peace in violence-hit Manipur.