Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Single Window Operator vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Union Bank of India.

Union Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of female hockey sportspersons for the post of Single Window Operator- ‘A’/Clerk.

Name of post : Single Window Operator- ‘A’ / Clerk

No. of posts : 11

Minimum Educational Qualifications : Bachelor Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Sports Qualifications (For Hockey Sport Discipline):

i. A candidate should have –

represented the Country in International competition, or

represented any State in National competition, or

represented any District in State level competition, or

represented any University in Inter-University competition conducted by Inter University Sports Board, or represented any State School team in the National sports / Games for Schools conducted by the All India School Games Federation, or been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive, as a Sportsperson of the Game or Sports discipline for which Recruitment is to be conducted by the Bank.

Also Read : From Madhuri Dixit to Mouni Roy, Bollywood’s fan moment with Apple CEO Tim Cook

ii. At the time of the appointment, the candidate must be an active sportsperson and his / her last participation should be within 1 year prior to the date of issue of notification for the recruitment and should be fit enough to take part in future tournaments as well.

iii. Certificates relating to efficiency /merit /representation in sports would be required to be submitted, as issued in the prescribed format by the competent authorities to evidence credentials in respective game / sports.

Age: Minimum : 18 years, Maximum : 28 years

Selection Procedure : The selection process will comprise of three phases as under:

Phase-I : Sports Proficiency

Phase-II : Field Trial

Phase-III : Written Test

Also Read : Lesser known properties of curd that you need to know and ways of consuming it without harm

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.unionbankofindia.co.in/ up to 23:59 hrs of 9th May 2023

Application Fees :

UR/OBC : Rs.850.00 (Inclusive of GST)

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates : Rs.175.00 (Inclusive of GST)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here