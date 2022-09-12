Uco Bank Recuitment 2022

Applications are invited for various security positions in UCO Bank.

UCO Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Security Officers.

Name of post : Security Officer

No. of posts : 10 [ UR : 5, EWS : 1, OBC : 2, ST : 1, SC : 1]

Pay Scale : Rs. 36000 -1490/7 / 46430 -1740/2 / 49910 -1990/7 – 63840 (subject to revision)

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University

Experience : 5 years’ service as Commissioned Officer of Army Navy/ Air Force or Assistant Commandants of Paramilitary Forces (BSF/CRPF/ITBP/CISF/SSB etc.) or Dy. Superintendent of Police 

OR

08 years’ service as Inspector in Paramilitary Forces (BSF/CRPF/ITBP/CISF/SSB/IB/CBI etc.) and Sub-Inspector (investigation wing) of State Police.

Age (as on 01.01.2022) : Minimum-21 years, Maximum-35 years

Selection Procedure : Online Examination & Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.ucobank.com/ from September 20, 2022 to October 19, 2022

Application Fees :

  • SC/ST : Rs 100/- plus applicable taxes & payment gateway charges 
  • UR/EWS/OBC : Rs 500/- plus applicable taxes & payment gateway charges

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

