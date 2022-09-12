Applications are invited for various security positions in UCO Bank.

UCO Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Security Officers.

Name of post : Security Officer

No. of posts : 10 [ UR : 5, EWS : 1, OBC : 2, ST : 1, SC : 1]

Pay Scale : Rs. 36000 -1490/7 / 46430 -1740/2 / 49910 -1990/7 – 63840 (subject to revision)

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University

Experience : 5 years’ service as Commissioned Officer of Army Navy/ Air Force or Assistant Commandants of Paramilitary Forces (BSF/CRPF/ITBP/CISF/SSB etc.) or Dy. Superintendent of Police

OR

08 years’ service as Inspector in Paramilitary Forces (BSF/CRPF/ITBP/CISF/SSB/IB/CBI etc.) and Sub-Inspector (investigation wing) of State Police.

Age (as on 01.01.2022) : Minimum-21 years, Maximum-35 years

Selection Procedure : Online Examination & Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.ucobank.com/ from September 20, 2022 to October 19, 2022

Application Fees :

SC/ST : Rs 100/- plus applicable taxes & payment gateway charges

UR/EWS/OBC : Rs 500/- plus applicable taxes & payment gateway charges

