Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday clarified that the state government has not yet received any official confirmation regarding reports that a missile or drone strike targeted a United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) camp and killed several senior insurgent leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma stated that Assam Police had no involvement in the alleged missile or drone strike on a ULFA(I) camp near the India-Myanmar border. “There has been no strike from Assam’s soil. Assam Police is not involved in this incident,” he said, addressing growing speculation around the state’s role.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Chief Minister said the government is actively monitoring the situation and awaiting details through formal channels. “If such an operation has taken place, the Indian Army will provide the necessary information. Until then, we cannot confirm anything,” he added.

Sarma also expressed hope that the situation would become clearer by evening, suggesting that state officials remain in touch with central agencies.

The Chief Minister’s remarks followed a statement issued by the banned militant outfit ULFA(I), which claimed that Indian forces targeted their camp during the funeral of senior leader Lt. Gen. Nayan Asom. The group alleged that the strike killed high-ranking insurgents, including Brigadier Ganesh Asom and Colonel Pradip Asom, and labeled the attack “barbaric.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ULFA(I) also threatened retaliation but provided no evidence supporting its claims. As of Sunday evening, neither the Ministry of Defence nor the Indian Army had commented on the matter.

The reported attack has reignited attention on Assam’s decades-long insurgency problem, even as the state government continues efforts to resolve such conflicts through dialogue and surrender initiatives with remaining militant factions.