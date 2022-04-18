Srinagar: Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were reportedly attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

They have been identified as Head Constable Surinder Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Devraj.

They were shot near a tea stall in Kakapora as per reports.

Although after the attack, they were taken to a hospital, Surinder Singh dead on arrival by the doctors.

Following the incident, a search operation has been launched to track the attackers but they are suspected to have escaped the area.

This has been reported to be the ninth terrorist attack this month.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu & Kashmir on April 24.

He will address a major rally of panchayat members to mark the Panchayat Raj Day.