Guwahati: Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Pande on Monday was named as the Chief of the Indian Army.

This makes him the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff and will assume office on May 1.

Manoj Pande will succeed General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is scheduled to complete his 28 month-tenure on April 30.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in December 1982.

Also Read: Assam government issuing job advertisements only to collect revenue: AIUDF MLA

Let Gen Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande has also served as the General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command.

Pande has commanded the 117 Engineer Regiment along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was in command of the regiment during Operation Parakram.

He then attended the Army War College, Mhow and completed the Higher Command Course. After the course, he was appointed Colonel Q at HQ 8 Mountain Division.

Also Read: Ripun Bora sank Assam Congress, now its time for TMC: Shiladitya Dev

He was then promoted to the rank of Brigadier and given command of an Engineer brigade as part of a Strike Corps in the western theatre.

He also commanded the 52 Infantry Brigade, positioned along the LOC. Pande was selected to attend the prestigious National Defence College.

After completing the course, he was appointed Brigadier General Staff Operations (BGS-Ops) at HQ Eastern Command.