Morena: Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were killed after being hit by a speeding train in Morena of Madhya Pradesh.

Both the personnel were head constables.

The incident as per reports took place on Tuesday night at the Sank Railway Station.

They were on duty and were on the way crossing the tracks to check the halted Gwalior-Agra passenger train.

However, while they were on their way to the stationary train, they were hit by the Duronto Express that was coming from the other side.

The deceased personnel were identified as Ashok Kumar (56) and Navraj Singh (40).

Even though they were on the tracks at a station, they could not manage to flee from the speeding train coming towards them.

Both personnel died on the spot before any medical assistance could be provided.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.