Baramulla: At least two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) liked terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the early hours in Kashmir’s Baramulla.

The encounter was reported from Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, “Baramulla Encounter Update: One terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Also Read: Assam govt to waive off Rs 5 crore loans of bell-metal entrepreneurs

“Baramulla EncounterUpdate: One more terrorist killed. Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow, said ADGP Kashmir,” it added.

In the early hours of Friday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Baramulla.

As per reports, the encounter took place in Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla.

Also Read: Encounter between terrorists and security forces in J&K’s Sophian

“Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow”, said Kashmir Zone Police.

At the same time, another encounter was reported between terrorists and security forces started in the Chitragam area in the Shopian district.

Also Read: Assam CM urges people to shun donation culture in Puja festivities

More details of the two encounters are still awaited.