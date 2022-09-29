Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government will waive off Rs 5 crores of loan taken by various bell-metal industry entrepreneurs of Sarthebari.

Sarma said loans and credits totalling Rs 5 crore being availed by various bell-metal industry entrepreneurs will be treated as grants and neither the principle amount nor the interests will have to be returned.

“This would act as a huge boost to the bell-metal industry,” Chief Minister Sarma added.

Sarma said this while laying the foundation stone for the construction of a new Monikut (the sanctuary) and the pathway leading to it of the historic Jagannath Temple at Pachkhel Goyagoiyoroh in Sarthebari.

He said a sum of Rs 50 lakh will be released as the first tranche of funding from the government for the above works.

The Chief Minister also declared a series of projects and schemes aimed toward the overall development of the bell-metal town and its residents.

Sarma assured the residents of Sarthebari of immediate actions from the government in upgrading the current Sarthebari civil hospital into a state-of-the-art hospital equipped with modern medical machinery and adequate healthcare staff.

Chief Minister Sarma on Thursday on a day-long visit to Barpeta district took part in a number of events, including the inauguration ceremony of the newly-constructed Inspection Bungalow of the Public Works Roads Department at Kayakuchi.

He also paid a visit to the Krishnaguru Sewashram at Nasatra locality of the bell-metal town. The Chief Minister sought blessings at the ashram and also interacted with the residents and members of the religious site.