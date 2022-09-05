Kashmir: On Monday evening another encounter broke out in the Baskuchan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “#Encounter has started at Baskuchan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job.”

The police while announcing the report of the encounter did not mention anything specific about who the terrorists involved are.

No update of any casualties or injuries was reported.

The security forces consist of police, army and CRPF but the militants are to be identified.

According to sources, two to three militants are believed to be involved in the area of encounter.

The security forces have started a search operation to track down all other possible terrorists in the area.