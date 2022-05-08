New Delhi: Two brothers in Delhi’s Subhash Nagar were injured as three shooters surrounded their car and fired at least 10 rounds on Saturday evening.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

The injured brothers have been identified as Ajay Choudhary, former chairman of Keshopur mandi and his brother Jassa Chaudhary.

Both of them are now being treated in a hospital but are said to be in critical condition.

As of now, the police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the shooters.

The police informed that the victims live in Tiharand were on their way to a hospital to meet a relative.

However, on their vehicle reaching the busy Subhash Nagar intersection, three unidentified persons opened fire at the car.

The footage shared on social media shows how the incident took place. Other vehicles and people on the site fled in fear as the shooters continued to fire at least 10 rounds at the brothers.

A heavy police team has been deployed to track down the persons behind the incident.