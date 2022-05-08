Shillong: After Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented once the COVID-19 crisis is over, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Saturday threatened to resume the agitation against it.

The KSU said that along with the protest, they still demand the implementation of the inner-line permit system in Meghalaya.

KSU President Lambokstar Marngnar told the media that the movement will be “reactivated” the movement if the implementation process of the CAA starts.

He added that instead of the CAA, the centre should move forward with the implementation of the ILP in Meghalaya as it was a resolution passed by the state government.

Amit Shah recently said that once the COVID-19 situation ends, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented terming the Act a reality.

Shah addressing a public meeting in Bengal’s Siliguri said that the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act is linked to the Covid-19 situation.

He claimed that while the implementation has not been done yet, there is “no question of going back on it”.

With this speech, it was quite clear that the controversial CAA is still a priority on the BJP-led government’s agenda.

Speaking at the meeting, Shah said that he wanted to make it clear that the Trinamool Congress was spreading rumours that the CAA will not be implemented.

“I want to say that as soon as the Covid wave abates we will implement CAA on the ground”, he added.

Shah calling out on the West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee said, “Mamata didi, did you want the infiltration to continue? But I want to tell you the CAA was a reality and it will remain a reality and the TMC cannot do anything about it.”