Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Officer in Tuljapur Campus.

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000 – Rs. 65,000/- depending on the qualification & experience

Age : Not more than 45 Years

Qualification :

Essential: Master’s Degree with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC seven point scale.

Desirable:

i) Five years of experience in University Administration in areas related to Administration/ Establishment/ Finance/ Academic matters in a University or other Institutions of Higher Education /Research Establishment / PSU / Government organisations .

ii) Knowledge of Computer Applications essential.

iii) Degree in MBA / LLM

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided on the Institute website www.tiss.edu

Last date for submission of applications is 29th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here