Srinagar: At least three soldiers were injured after an explosion took place inside a vehicle they were travelling in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir

The explosion was reported inside a “private hired” vehicle.

The police have initiated an investigation into the nature of the blast.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in a tweet wrote, “A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital.”

The police have initiated an investigation into the blast to ascertain if it was a grenade or an IED. The police will also check if the explosion was a result of a battery malfunction.

The soldiers who were injured in the explosion have been taken to a hospital and are being treated.

Although other aspects are being looked into the incident, police have suspected that the explosion might not be a malfunction and could really be a planned IED or maybe a grenade.