New Delhi: Three policemen in Gurugram were severely injured after they were attacked by a group of four men at a private hospital.

As per reports, the four accused tried to hit the policemen with their car and later attacked them with sticks and iron rods.

The accused persons went to the hospital to fetch medicines and on being asked for money they refused. This led to a brawl between the police and the accused.

The police personnel injured in the incident were identified as head constable Anil Kumar and constables Mohit and Deepak.

They were posted at ERV 235. They have been admitted to Medanta hospital.

Head constable Anil Kumar is reported to be in critical condition.

Of the four, two accused were identified as Sandeep and Manish, residents of Rithoj village.

They are currently on the run and the police are trying to nab them.