Srinagar: In an encounter between the security forces and terrorists, at least three persons including two civilians were injured in the Kulgam district in Jammu & Kashmir on Monday.

As per reports, the Security Forces having an input of a possible terrorist-related movement, launched a cordon operation in Batpora village of Kulgam.

They had the input about the presence of terrorists there.

However, during the operation, firing started from both sides resulting in the injury of three persons including an Army soldier and two civilians.

They have been shifted to the hospital.

“An Army soldier and two civilians got injured in the ongoing #encounter. All the three injured shifted to hospital for treatment. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” a police spokesman tweeted