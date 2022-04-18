Gurugram: Three armed men robbed more than Rs 1 crore from a van belonging to a security company near Subhash Chowk here.

As per reports, the accused threw red chilli powder into the eyes of the driver and the guard.

The accused then put them at gunpoint keeping them hostage while one of them collected a bag which had the said Rs 1 crore.

The incident was reported in the afternoon.

The company’s van was on its routine to collect cash from its client, a Maruti Suzuki showroom located on the Sohna Road.

While the person responsible for the cash collection went inside the showroom to collect the money, three armed men rushed to the car and robbed a bag with the money.

The police are now investigating the entire matter and all relevant CCTV footage is being verified.

As per the employees, they were supposed to deposit the cash at an HDFC Bank branch.