Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences Mumbai Campus.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences Mumbai Campus is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor and Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 1

Centre wise vacancies :

Centre for Social and Organizational Leadership (C-SOL) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Also Read: Assam Career : Rain Forest Research Institute Jorhat Recruitment 2022

A)i) An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree with at least 55% marks in Postgraduate Degree (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed) in the concerned/ allied/relevant discipline mentioned above, actively engaged in research with evidence of leading funded projects, and published work of high quality with a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed international and national UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2 of the UGC guidelines in the areas of Organisational Studies, Organisational Development, Change Management, Leadership, Human Resources Management or closely related fields; and

ii) A minimum of 10 years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor or Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the University/Accredited National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully completed at least 3-5 funded projects and guided at least two doctoral candidates.

OR

i) An outstanding professional, with a minimum of 10 years managerial and leadership experiences with established reputation in the relevant field, who has made significant contributions to the knowledge in the profession. Experience in corporate training, consulting, and teaching in the areas of Organisational Studies, Organisational Development, Change Management, Leadership, Human Resources Management or closely related fields will be preferred.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Centre wise vacancies :

Centre for Human Resources Management and Labour Relations : 2

Centre for Social and Organizational Leadership (C-SOL) : 1

Centre for Labour Studies : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Management /Psychology /Applied Psychology /Human Resources Management /Economics /Sociology/Labour Studies /Labour Law /Business Law /Organisational Studies /Organisational Development /Change Management / Leadership /Marketing Management /Financial Management /Operations Management /Strategic Management from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university relevant to the areas of the Centres.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET provided the candidates registered for the Ph.D. programme prior to July 11, 2009.

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: i. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Also Read: Jobs in Meghalaya : Apply for Junior Project Fellow and Computer Assistant vacancies in North East Regional Institute of Education

Remuneration :

Assistant Professor – As per 7th CPC in the Academic Level – 10

Professor – As per 7th CPC in the Academic Level – 14

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the link (Apply Now) provided along with this advertisement on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu .

The last date for submission of online applications will be June 30, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here