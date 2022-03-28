A youth from south Indian state of Tamil Nadu bought his dream bike by paying the prize in Re 1 coins.

The cost of the buke is Rs 2.6 lakhs.

The youth – V Boobathi – had collected the amount needed to buy the bike over a period of three years.

With his three years savings, the youth bought a new Bajaj Dominar.

Staff of the motorcycle showroom took 10 hours to count Boobathi’s three years of savings.

Boobathi is a BCA graduate, who earlier had worked as a computer operator in a company.

Later, he started a YouTube channel four years back.

