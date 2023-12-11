Guwahati: In a major boost for the Indian government, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court also directed the Election Commission of India to hold assembly elections in the union territory by September 30, 2024.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, writing the judgment for himself and Justices Gavai and Surya Kant, declared Article 370 a temporary provision and affirmed the president’s power to revoke it.

In August 2019, shortly after the BJP’s landslide victory in the national elections, the government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370, fulfilling a key election promise.

This decision was challenged in the Supreme Court, leading to a series of hearings and today’s judgment.

The Supreme Court’s verdict holds significant legal and political implications.

The court affirmed the validity of the government’s actions and cleared the path for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

This will pave the way for the formation of a new elected government in the union territory after a prolonged period of direct rule from the centre.

Politically, the ruling is seen as a major win for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi.

The opposition parties, however, have expressed their disappointment with the verdict, arguing that it undermines the “autonomy” of Jammu and Kashmir and violates the rights of its people.