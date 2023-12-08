NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict in the pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India on December 11.

The five-judge Supreme Court bench, led by chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud heard the matter for 16 days and reserved its verdict on September 05.

The petitioners challenged the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370, terming it as an attack on the federal structure of India and “fraud on the Constitution”.

The petitioners stated that the government misused its brute majority in Parliament to issue executive orders and divide the state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On August 5, 2019 the central government nullified the distinct privileges accorded to Jammu and Kashmir through the abrogation of Article 370.

The government also partitioned the region into two union territories – Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.