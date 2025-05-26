Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Monday, May 26, 2025, agreed to hear a petition challenging the National Board of Examination’s (NBE) decision to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 exam in two shifts.

The exam is scheduled for June 15 and will be held on a computer-based platform in two sessions. Results are expected by July 15.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih acknowledged the urgency of the matter after a lawyer pointed out that the plea, initially expected to be heard earlier, had not yet been listed.

The Chief Justice assured that the case would be taken up within a day or two. Admit cards for the exam are set to be released on June 2.

Earlier, on May 5, the bench had sought responses from the NBE, the National Medical Council, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the petition.

The petition challenges the two-shift exam format, citing concerns over potential unfairness due to differences in difficulty levels between shifts.

The petitioners, including one named Aditi, have requested the court to direct the NBE to conduct the exam in a single shift to ensure fair and equal competition for all candidates.

Recently, the Supreme Court issued several directives to prevent seat-blocking during NEET-PG counseling and ordered the publication of raw scores, answer keys, and normalization formulas for the exam.