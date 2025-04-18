NBEMS unveils NEET-PG 2025 schedule & application guidelines

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the exam schedule for the NEET-PG 2025.

As per the official notification, the computer-based test will be conducted on June 15, 2025, in two shifts.

NEET-PG 2025 Application Process

To apply for NEET-PG 2025, candidates must follow these steps:

New User Registration: Create an online profile to generate a User ID and Password.

Applicant Login: Use the generated credentials to log in and access the application form.

Go to Application: Click the “Go to Application” link to begin the form submission process immediately after creating your user profile.

Fill in Required Details:

Full Name: As per the Primary Medical Qualification Certificate. The same name must match your government-issued ID on the exam day.

Gender and Date of Birth: Enter your gender and DOB (Day, Month, Year).

Nationality: Select from Indian, NRI, OCI, or Non-OCI Foreign Nationals.

Email ID: Must be verified using an OTP and cannot be used for multiple registrations.

Mobile Number: Provide a unique number for receiving SMS alerts related to the exam.

Upload Documents

Upload a recent passport-size photograph (taken within the last three months), along with scanned signatures and thumb impression as per specifications.

Test City Selection

Choose your preferred test city from the available options on a first-come, first-served basis. NBEMS will allocate the test centre and venue within the selected city.