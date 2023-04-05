Guwahati: The Supreme Court of India has lifted the broadcast ban on the Malayalam news channel MediaOne, stating that an independent press is crucial for a vibrant democracy.

The apex court stated that criticism of the government cannot be a reason to revoke a TV channel’s licence.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had refused to renew the channel’s licence for “national security” reasons, but the court criticised the ministry for raising those claims out of “thin air” and failing to provide any evidence to justify the ban.

Also Read: Assam: Manas Natioanl Park to remain closed for tourists every Tuesday

MediaOne had reported extensively on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in 2020 and the subsequent riots in Delhi.

The Supreme Court also condemned the government’s attempt to keep its rationale for the ban under wraps and filed them under “sealed cover.”

Also Read: Manipur bans renaming of villages along Assam border

MediaOne had gone off the air last year on January 31 after its name was removed from the list of permitted channels by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.