10 river dolphin deaths reported in Assam since 2020, says Centre

Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: A total of 10 river dolphins have died in Assam since 2020, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha on Monday by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh said the deaths were attributed to causes such as accidental killing, internal injuries, and unidentified factors.

The Ganges River Dolphin, a freshwater species primarily found in the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries, is listed as endangered. The minister informed the House that no recent dolphin sightings have been reported from the Barak River system in Assam, indicating a possible decline in habitat in that region.

As part of Project Dolphin, the government conducted its first comprehensive population survey across the Ganga, Brahmaputra, and Beas river systems. The total population of Ganges River Dolphins was estimated at 6,324, with the Brahmaputra population assessed as stable.

However, concerns remain over the impact of infrastructure development in the northeastern states.

In response to a question by MP Pradyut Bordoloi, the minister stated that no specific study has been carried out to examine the direct effects of large-scale projects—such as dams and bridges—on dolphin populations in Assam.

Singh also noted that under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, biodiversity assessments are required for major projects. For proposals involving more than 50 hectares of land within protected areas, a biodiversity impact report must be submitted to the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife.