NEW DELHI: As many as 14 opposition parties of India have moved the Supreme Court over alleged ‘misuse’ of central investigation agencies by BJP government.

Congress and 13 other opposition parties moved the Supreme Court alleging “misuse of central probe agencies” by the BJP-led Centre.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on April 5.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the plea of a group of opposition parties.

The opposition parties have alleged that agencies like the central bureau of investigation (CBI) and enforcement directorate (ED) have been targeting only opponents of the BJP.

They have also claimed that cases against leaders are frequently dropped or buried once they join the BJP.

“Ninety-five per cent of cases are against opposition leaders. We are asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest guidelines,” the parties said in their plea.

The parties that have filed the case in the Supreme Court include: Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RSD), Samajwadi Party (SP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), National Conference (NC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Left and the DMK.