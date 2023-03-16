New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday raised serious concerns about the democratic process in India, saying that Governors must not use their constitutional office to call for a trust vote, which could precipitate the fall of a legitimately established and functioning government.

The five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, was referring to the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s call for a trust vote on the floor of the House in 2022, which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

The Bench questioned the Governor’s office’s version that there was a serious difference of opinion within the Shiv Sena party between the Eknath Shinde faction and the Thackeray camp.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said that while the Shinde camp had a remedy, the Governor cannot use his powers to precipitate the fall of an elected government.

“This is very, very serious for our democracy,” he observed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Governor’s office, said that a democratically elected leader should enjoy the confidence of the House during his entire tenure or it may slip into “complete tyranny”.