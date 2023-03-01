Mumbai: The Supreme Court has directed the State of Maharashtra and the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide the highest level Z-plus security cover to Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, and his family members across India and even when they travel abroad.

The court’s decision comes after taking into account the business activities of Ambanis both within and outside the country and the potential security threats that may arise.

The SC bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah has stated that the entire expenses for the security cover will be borne by the Ambani family. The court has also clarified that the security cover cannot be restricted to a particular area or place of stay and must be provided all across India and even when Ambanis are travelling abroad.

Also Read: Assam: Forest Man of India calls for global lockdown to restore ecosystem balance

The Z-plus security cover is the highest level of protection provided by the Indian government to a select few individuals, and it includes an armed commando squad, bulletproof vehicles, and other security measures.

The court’s decision to provide the Z-plus security cover to Mukesh Ambani and his family members reflects the potential security threats that the family may face due to their business activities and personal status.

Also Read: Assam to attempt for Guinness World Record with 11,140 Bihu dance performers

Overall, the Supreme Court’s decision highlights the importance of ensuring the safety and security of individuals who may face potential security threats and the need for the government to take appropriate measures to protect them.